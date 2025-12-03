Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 3 (ANI): KL Rahul continued his fine run in ODIs with his second successive half-century against South Africa in the second ODI at Raipur on Wednesday. In process, the veteran batter also registered his name amongst the best finishers in death overs in the ODI format in recent years.

After a 56-ball 60 at Ranchi batting at number six, KL came to bat at number five, slamming an aggressive 43-ball 66*, with six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.48.

Since 2023, KL is amongst the leading run-getters in the 41-50 over phase in ODIs, with 424 runs at a strike rate of 142.76, behind South Africa's David Miller (464 runs at a strike rate of 168.11) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (438 runs with a strike rate of 147.97). New Zealand star Glenn Phillips also features in the list, with 413 runs at a strike rate of 149.63, almost touching the 150 mark.

The right-hander has been excellent for India at number five, batting there for the majority of his ODI career. At this spot, he has made 1,365 runs at an average of 59.34, striking at above 98, with two centuries and 10 fifties in 32 innings, with a best score of 112. As of late this year, he has justified his number six role too, having made 303 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.28, with a strike rate of 96.49 and a fifty to his name.

KL is at his most aggressive this year as an ODI batter, having registered 367 runs in 13 matches and 11 innings at an average of 52.42 and a strike rate of over 107.94, with two fifties and a best score of 66*.

Coming to the Raipur ODI, India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat Kohli (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command. Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas. India needs to defend 359 to win the series with one match left. (ANI)

