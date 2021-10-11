Sharjah, Oct 11 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight riders in the IPL Eliminator here on Monday.

Both the teams are unchanged from their previous matches.

Also Read | RCB vs KKR, Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First as Both Sides Remain Unchanged.

Chennai Super Kings have already booked their place in the summit clash on October 15.

Teams:

Also Read | Netherlands vs Gibraltar Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Banaglore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Siraj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)