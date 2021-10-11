Netherlands will take on Gibraltar in the latest round of European Qualifiers for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. The clash will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium in Feyenoord on October 11, 2021 (late Monday night). The two sides have had very different campaigns but will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Netherlands vs Gibraltar, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Spain 1-2 France, UEFA Nations League 2021 Final: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe Strike Late As Les Blues Complete Comeback Win.

Netherlands lead Group G after the halfway stage but are still in a delicate position with teams chasing them for the top spot. The Dutch have played well since the appointment of Louis Van Gaal and will be aiming to continue that run against Gibraltar, who have all of their seven games in the competition so far. The Netherlands have a two-point advantage over chasing Norway and know that there is little room for error.

When is Netherlands vs Gibraltar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Netherlands vs Gibraltar clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium, on October 12, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Gibraltar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Gibraltar on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Gibraltar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Netherlands vs Gibraltar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

