Chennai, Mar 15 (PTI) Legendary Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth will be the lead commentator for Star Sports Tamil during IPL 2024.

Srikkanth, who was a part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, will be joined on the commentary desk by a host of other former cricketers, including Subramaniam Badrinath, Lakshmipathi Balaji and Murali Vijay.

"Together with my esteemed colleagues, I am dedicated to making the TATA IPL 2024 a memorable chapter. Our collective goal is to create moments that will be celebrated and cherished for years to come, and I am excited to be a part of this incredible journey," said Balaji in a statement.

Also, the broadcaster has roped in a couple of active players as its Tamil commentators for the season -- Murugan Ashwin and N Jagadeesan.

Apart from the cricketers, the team of Muthuraman R, Bhavna Balakrishnan and Vishnu Hariharan will be anchoring for Star Sports Tamil throughout the event.

Meanwhile, the ones involved in analytics and stats would be Yo Mahesh, KV Sathyanarayanan, Thirush Kamini and Sastika Rajendran.

Also, RJ Balaji and Gobinath are expected to give an entertainment angle to the commentary.

IPL 2024 will begin with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

