Chennai, Mar 15 (PTI) A rejuvenated Virat Kohli will be in a good mental frame after returning from a break and will look to capitalise on it during the IPL, said former Indian cricketer Subramanium Badrinath on Friday.

Kohli, the only player in history of IPL to play 16 seasons for one franchise -- Royal Challengers Bangalore, is all set to return to action during the IPL after a paternity break that ruled him out of the marquee five-Test series against England.

"He will be fresh (both) physically and mentally. God bless him that he has become the father to his second kid, so he will be back in a very good mental frame and will look to capitalise on it," Badrinath told PTI during a Star Sports Tamil IPL event.

"With the T20 World Cup ahead, the IPL would test his form, and he will be hyped up. Also, with the mega auction slated for next year, he will be looking to take RCB across the line."

Kohli's unwavering passion for fitness is the secret behind his longevity at top-flight cricket and Badrinath feels the 35-year-old can go on to play the shortest format for at least another 4 to 5 years.

"Don't think it's going to be the last T20 World Cup for Virat because he is an extremely fit cricketer. He has definitely got three to four years of IPL left in him," Badrinath said.

Kohli led RCB to the playoffs four times but an IPL title has eluded it so far.

"We should understand that a player is different from the franchise. Kohli, as a player, has been a champion; he was brilliant during the 2016 season when he batted superbly. He has given his 110% to the franchise," Badrinath said.

"But, the franchise is a totally different thing. Players can win you matches, but it needs a good team to win a tournament. RCB as a franchise has not been that great."

"Dhoni's fitness is the key to CSK's success"

===========================

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings would be led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the record 15th time and Badrinath attributed the team's success to the 42-year-old's physical and mental fitness.

"The first thing is fitness, not just physical but mental and emotional as well, to go match-in and match-out, do your job and think clearly. I don't think any other player can match that," he reckoned.

"To be a captain and have that mental and emotional fitness, commit yourself to the game and make the right decisions, demands a lot out of you. It is where MSD has clicked.

"Also, the greatest thing about Dhoni is he is absolutely not worried about records. He is probably the best ODI batter ever (for India), but his numbers are not up there because the small knocks that he has played are more crucial than a century."

Badrinath feels Dhoni is the "fulcrum who holds the whole of CSK together."

"His role as a captain last season has been invaluable, especially with the inexperienced bowling attack that they had. You need that leadership to handle them and give them the confidence, let alone win the whole tournament.

"He knows his strengths and weaknesses, uses himself rightly, and he knows how to use players, which is what has made him successful so far."

Hats off to BCCI: Badrinath on the Board prioritising domestic cricket

==========================================

The BCCI has made it mandatory for centrally contracted cricketers to play red-ball cricket in the domestic cricket.

While the move resulted in Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer losing out on their annual BCCI contract, Badrinath lauded the BCCI.

"Hats off to BCCI. If it wants the international players to play more domestic cricket, it's a great move.

"I think it should have been done much earlier. Playing domestic cricket not just helps yourself but also the other cricketers who can judge themselves as to where they currently stand and will help cricket overall," he signed off.

