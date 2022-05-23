Mirpur [Bangladesh], May 23 (ANI): Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis on Monday abruptly left the field after he complained of chest pain during the second Test against Bangladesh, here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

In the 23rd over, Kusal was laid down on the ground due to chest pain and got hospitalised in Dhaka.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCB doctor Manzur Hossain Chowdhury stated that the right handed batter will be kept in proper diagnosis and better management.

It was further stated that Kusal was suffering from dehydration which can be the reason for the chest pain.

Kusal performed well in the first Test match where he scored a much needed half-century in first innings and 48 in second innings which helped Sri Lanka to draw first test match in Chattogram.

Earlier during the first Test, playing conditions in Sri Lanka were extremely hot due to which Tamim Iqbal retired hurt as he suffered from severe cramps. Richard Kettleborough on field umpire also left the field on Day 4 because of the heat.

So far on Day 1 of the second Test, Bangladesh opted to bat first and scored 243 runs with the loss of five wickets. (ANI)

