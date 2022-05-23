With the domestic footballing season coming to an end, Barcelona are working on transfer deals to improve their squad for the next season. The Catalans are looking to strengthen their defense and have made Chelsea's left-back Marcos Alonso their top priority. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: 'Bayern Munich is History' Says Striker's Agent Amid Barcelona Links.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are in advanced talks with Marcos Alonso over a summer transfer. The Spanish full-back is considering his future at Stamford Bridge and wants to leave with hopes of returning to his home country for the next season.

Chelsea have accepted that the defender will return to La Liga in the summer. It is understood that the Blues are in contact with Barcelona for the transfer with the Blaugranas waiting for the Premier League outfit to disclose the price tag for the left-back.

Marcos Alonso has had an inconsistent spell at Chelsea since arriving in 2016 but recently became Thomas Tuchel's first choice following an injury to Ben Chilwell.

It is understood that Chelsea will bring back Emerson Palmieri back to the club for next season due to the possibility of the Spaniard leaving. Emerson has been on loan at Olympique Lyon this season but will not be extending his stay with the French outfit.

Barcelona have largely played with only Jordi Alba at the left back position as youngster Keita Balde was injured for the majority of the season. Marcos Alonso will offer his fellow countryman competition for the starting spot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).