Muscat [Oman], August 25 (ANI): The stakes are high as Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates battle it out in the Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 for a chance to join Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. The qualifying team will be decided later tonight.

In the first match of the day, Singapore won the toss and elected to bat first against Kuwait. They crumbled to just 104, not surviving the full 20 overs. In reply Kuwait demolished the opposition, getting to the target with 73 balls to spare. Yasin Patel was the player of the match for his two four wickets haul, in addition to taking two valuable catches.

The team that tops the qualifying tournament will join India and Pakistan in group one of the Asia Cup 2022 to battle it out for the coveted trophy.

Group two of the tournament features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

India will face Pakistan after a gap of nine months in a much-awaited contest on August 28. There are chances for the arch-rivals to lock horns with each other more than once in the tournament.

The last meeting between the two teams was during the T20I World Cup 2021 when Pakistan registered a 10-wicket victory chasing a target of 151.

India and Pakistan have met in the Asia Cup 14 times, out of which India has managed to emerge victorious eight times while Pakistan has pipped India five times and one game ended without a result. (ANI)

