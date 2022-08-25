Virat Kohli Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022? Here’s the Fact Check About the Star Batsman Missing the Tournament With Injury

With days to go before the Asia Cup 2022 kickstarts, there has been a rising claim on social media stating that Virat Kohli has suffered a wrist injury and is ruled out of the tournament. This certainly spread like wildfire among the fans, for whom it has come as a huge shock. Kohli, one of India's prized players, will be making his return to the national team after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours and fans were very keen on seeing him in action, especially when India face Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on August 28. Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Meets Babar Azam Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash (Watch Video)

The reports about Kohli's injury are false and the Indian star batter will not miss the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. As a matter of fact, he was seen training and even caught up with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, ahead of the high-octane clash on August 28. That Kohli was not injured, was confirmed by Roshan Abeysinghe, former Sri Lankan cricketer, who reportedly had conveyed the news that the player was ruled out, in a now-deleted tweet. Social Media users were quick to express their thoughts at Kohli being ruled out Asia Cup:

🚨 NEWS : Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the Asia Cup squad due to a Wrist Injury. Wishing @imVkohli a speedy recovery 👏 Shubman Gill replaces him in the Team India 🇮🇳 squad. #TeamIndia #AsiaCup2022 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/m0dUgILWHf — BCCI (@_BCCII) August 25, 2022

Is the news true that Virat Kholi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup squad due to a Wrist Injury ? 😭💔 Apart from Sri Lanka winning this Asia Cup what I wanted to see was Virats comeback 😣 @imVkohli get well soon champ. #AsiaCup2022 #KingKohli — Yasaran Pitawala (@YasaranPitta) August 25, 2022

Virat Kohli has been ruled out from Asia Cup due to wrist injury 😭😭😭 Mtlb ab hmry jeetny k chances aur bhi kam ho gay 😢😢 — Aasma Robab (@aasmarobab204) August 25, 2022

BREAKING NEWS Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury. (Source - BCCI) #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Iq9ErbIFMK — ◦•◉✿🌷Ż𝕌𝕟𝔞เя𝐚🥀💞𝐳üni✿◉•◦ (@BabarFanGirl56) August 23, 2022

After shaheen now king kohil has been ruled out of asia cup 22 due to wrist injury #BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #BabarAzam #AsiaCup2022 — Sartaj Rashid (@SartajRashid2) August 25, 2022

Sorry Virat's news is fake. Tweet has been deleted. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) August 25, 2022

The news about Kohli being ruled out of the Asia Cup is thus fake and there have even been no official confirmation of this. Kohli will be competing at the Asia Cup 2022 and has started training hard ahead their campaign opener against Pakistan.

Fact check

Claim : Virat Kohli Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022 Conclusion : Virat Kohli has not been ruled out but instead, the player is training with the Indian team. Full of Trash Clean

