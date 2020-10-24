Dubai, Oct 24 (PTI) Put in to bat, Kings XI Punjab scored 126 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Portuguese GP 2020: Lewis Hamilton Pips Valtteri Bottas to Take 97th Career Pole.

Kings XI Punjab: 126 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 32 not out; Rashid Khan 2/14, Jason Holder 2/27, Sandeep Sharma 2/29).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)