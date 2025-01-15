New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Defending champions Lakshay Sheoran of Haryana and Bhavya Tripathi of Delhi secured their spots in the men's and women's trap finals in the National Shooting Championship Competitions for shotgun events here on Wednesday.

Lakshay topped the 92-strong men's qualification field, while local favourite Bhavya clinched the fifth spot in women's qualification.

Six qualification toppers in men's and women's sections will line up for the final on Thursday.

Former Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay, who had scored 73/75 on the opening day of qualification, ended on 121/125 after two more rounds of 25 shots each on Wednesday.

He was involved in a shoot-off with Prithviraj Tondaiman, who too had an identical 121/125, to determine the qualification topper. After a 16-shot shoot-off, Lakshay beat senior pro Tondaiman to enter the final on a high.

The duo will be joined in the final by veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu, who made it to his third consecutive trap final at the nationals.

Also making the six-man cut was Shardul Vihan, an Asian Games silver medallist and winner of the senior national title in double trap as a 14-year-old.

Shardul made the cut in the junior final as well.

In the women's section, Rajeshwari Kumari of Punjab made the final with a qualification score of 114/125. Bhavya of Delhi (110), Uttar Pradesh's Sabeera Haris and Madhya Pradesh's Shreshtha Sisodiya too made it to the final.

