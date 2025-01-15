The India women's national cricket team recorded their highest win (in terms of runs) in the ODI format on January 15. The Women in Blue achieved this historic feat during the third ODI match against the Ireland women's national cricket team in Rajkot. The Smriti Mandhana-led India secured a dominant 304-run victory over the Gaby Lewis-led Ireland during IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025. With this victory, the Women in Blue thrashed Ireland 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. India Women Register Their Biggest Win in Terms of Runs in ODI History, Achieve Milestone With 304-Run Victory Over Ireland Women in IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 in Rajkot.

Batting first, the Indian women recorded the highest team total (men's and women's) in ODI format. The hosts hammered 435/5 in 50 overs against Ireland Women. Opener Pratika Rawal top-scored with 154 off 129 deliveries, including 21 boundaries. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana smashed 135 runs off 80 deliveries. Mandhana also hit the fastest century by an Indian batter in women's ODIs.

While chasing 436 runs, Ireland never looked comfortable against a strong Indian bowling attack. Opener Sarah Forbes played a fighting knock of 41 runs, whereas other Irish batters failed to convert their starts. The visitors were bundled out for 131 runs after Deepti Sharma took three wickets and Tanuja Kanwar bagged two scalps. The Smriti Mandhana-led side secured a dominant victory over Ireland in Rajkot.

India Men's and Women's Cricket Teams Registers Biggest Wins in ODIs on January 15

After the India women's cricket team secured a comprehensive victory over the Ireland women in the third ODI in Rajkot, a massive coincidence happened. The India men's and women's cricket teams registered their biggest win in terms of runs exactly on the same date, January 15. In another coincidence, both teams registered their first ever 300+ runs win on the very same date. IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Star As India Register Biggest Win Margin in ODIs, Seal Series 3-0.

The India men's cricket team defeated the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the third ODI at Thiruvananthapuram by a massive margin of 317 runs on January 15, 2023. Batting first, India posted a monstrous 390/5 on the board. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli slammed crucial centuries for the hosts. In reply, Sri Lanka was bundled out for just 73 runs after speedster Mohammed Siraj bagged a four-wicket haul.

