Monaco, May 25 (AP) Lando Norris cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to cut teammate Oscar Piastri's Formula 1 standings lead.

Starting on pole position, Norris locked up a wheel into the first corner but still managed to hold off last year's winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Norris took his first Grand Prix win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix — though he did win a sprint race in Miami this month — and reduced Piastri's lead from 13 points to three.

Leclerc was second after closing in on Norris late in the race, while Piastri was third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth. (AP)

