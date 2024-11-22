Canberra [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Cricket Australia has decided to honour late Phillip Hughes before the start of the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Adelaide Oval scheduled from December 6-10 to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

Hughes passed away on November 27 in 2014, just days away from celebrating his 26th birthday (November 30), after being struck in the neck by a ball while batting in a domestic match on November 25. The left-hander was viewed as one of the promising Australian cricketers.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, November 22: Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens Faceoff, Triple-Threat Match in Women's Division and Other Match Cards for Friday Night SmackDown.

The home association plans to celebrate the legacy of the flamboyant southpaw, who played 26 Tests for Australia, and has produced a special documentary on him in conjunction with the Hughes family that will be broadcasted ahead of the Test match.

"We understand this will be a time of reflection for the many people who knew and admired Phillip Hughes," Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley said as quoted by the ICC.

Also Read | Amid ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Crisis Jay Shah to Contact PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi: Report.

"We wanted to ensure that the Hughes family, particularly, were comfortable with any commemorations and that we celebrate Phillip's life and incredible achievements appropriately," he added.

Furthermore, CA has revealed that in Australia's first-class tournament Sheffield Shield, players will don black armbands in the upcoming three fixtures while the flags will fly at half-mast.

In the Australia-India Adelaide Test match (December 9-13) that followed after his demise a decade ago, the southpaw was named as the home side's 13th player with 63 (the score he was batting at in his last match) seconds of applause were observed ahead of the game.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)