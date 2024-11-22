WWE SmackDown on November 22 will present many interesting insights including a possible fixture for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2024. This episode promises to build on the dramatic developments from last week and it will provide some new matchups or possible fifth member of the War Games between Bloodline variants. Randy Orton Injury Update: ‘Viper’ Diagnosed with Cervical Cord Neurapraxia, No Return Date Confirmed By WWE.

Fifth Member of War Games to be Sorted?

Roman Reigns is one partner short for wrestling against the new Bloodline of Solo Sikoa. If Bronson Reed is in the Solo Sikoa’s camp, many are looking for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins to team up with Roman again but nothing is confirmed yet. The November 22 episode of SmackDown might shed some light on this possible re-grouping.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to come Face-To-Face with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens' attack on Randy Orton angered Cody Rhodes as he stood behind 'the Viper'. Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will faceoff on Friday Night SmackDown on November 22. There will be a huge clash and a possible bout between them for the upcoming Survivor Series. WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Bianca Belair vs Chelsea Green vs Blair Davenport – Women’s United States Championship Tournament

Bianca Belair will be in action for the women’s United States Championship Tournament. She will take on Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport for the title. The star is also in-line for the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024 in the women’s division.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).