The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to be hosted at Pakistan from February 19, 2025. After a hiatus of eight years, the ODI competition will be back in action. It was last hosted in 2017 at the England and Wales and was won by Pakistan who defeated India in the final. After that it was momentarily suspended amidst consecutive ODI World Cups and T20 World Cups. Now, considering the future of ODI cricket, ICC has decided to bring the Champions Trophy and the tournament is now months away from kicking off. Ahead of that a controversy has hit the ICC Champions Trophy as India has refused to travel to their neighbouring nation citing security concerns. The schedule is yet to be released due to this controversy as PCB is now stuck between the proposals of hybrid model and sticking to their position. Amidst this, there has been reports that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is all set to talk to BCCI secretary Jay Shah on phonecall. Amid Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Deadlock ICC Delegation to Visit Pakistan, Discussion Also Expected Between ICC and BCCI: Report.

According to a report from Pakistan media, Shah is likely to travel to Dubai, where he will hold a meeting with the ICC officials. The meeting is likely to end the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the tournament and it also expected that a telephonic conversation will take place between Mohsin Naqvi and Jay Shah which will further shed light on the matter. The development came after the highly-anticipated schedule of the eight-team tournament was delayed further. According to the details, the PCB is firm on its stance of opposing the hybrid model and also on boycotting all of India’s matches if the BCCI does not agree to send them to Pakistan. ICC Champions Trophy Tour Reaches Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, and Murree Amidst Scheduling Issues Ahead Of 2025 Edition In Pakistan (Watch Video).

Furthermore, the broadcasters of the tournament, who were assured a cycle that includes Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue, have also refused to accept a schedule that does not include the blockbuster India vs Pakistan matches. The broadcasters further threatened to take legal action if the ICC fails to fulfill their demands. Sources further shared that the announcement of the schedule would be possible in a couple of days if the stakeholders show some flexibility. Stakeholders are in favour of holding the event with mutual consensus, they added. Meanwhile, ICC is striving to come up with a solution before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah takes charge as ICC Chairman on December 1.

