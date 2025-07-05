Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill's dreamy, record-breaking continued to tire out bowlers and statisticians alike as he became only the second Indian batter to score a double century and a century in the same Test and overall ninth batter to do so, joining legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara among others.

After a brilliant 269 in 387 balls in the first innings, Gill ended the second session of day four unbeaten at 100* in 130 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 76.92.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

He has become only second Indian after Gavaskar to hit a double ton and century in the same Test, scoring 124 and 220 against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971. Other batters having achieved this feat include Australia's KD Walters, West Indies RG Lowe, Australia's Greg Chappell, England's Gooch, WI icon Lara, Sri Lanka's Sangakkara and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.

With a total of 369 so far (and still going), Gill has outdone Gavaskar to have the highest aggregate for India in a single Test. Gavaskar's Port of Spain masterclass in 1971 was worth a total of 344 runs.

Also Read | PSG vs Bayern Munich Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He has outdone ex-skipper and legendary batter Virat Kohli (243 and 50) to have the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test match. Virat's effort came against Sri Lanka at his home stadium, Arun Jaitley Stadium, back in December 2017.

Gill is the second Asian batter with 350-plus aggregate in a Test outside the subcontinent after Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad (354: 17 and 337) at Bridgetown in 1958.'

The youngster is also the third Asian batter to have a 300-plus run aggregate in a Test taking place in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) countries after Rahul Dravid (305) and Sachin Tendulkar (301) did that in Adelaide and Sydney respectively in 2003-04.

He is also the only third Indian captain to have a 100-plus score in both innings of the Test, besides Gavaskar (against West Indies in Kolkata, 1978), Virat (against Sri Lanka in 2017).

Gill is the second player to record three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain after Virat Kohli.

So far in two Tests and four innings of this series, Gill is the top-run-getter by miles, scoring 524 runs at an average of 174.66, with three centuries.

Shubman Gill's masterful century after his classy double ton in the first innings has put India in a strong position in the second Test against England, with the visitors ahead of hosts by 484 runs at Tea on the penultimate day.

Rishabh Pant's scintillating innings of 65 runs off 58 balls helped India quickly pile up the runs.

India was 304/4 at Tea with Gill (100*) and Jadeja (25*) unbeaten.

India started the second session at 177/3, with Gill 24* and Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)