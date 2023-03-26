Centurion [South Africa], March 26 (ANI): West Indies overcame South Africa in a dramatic fashion in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday at Centurion.

Even though rain gods intervention ended up reducing the game to 11 overs, Rovman Powell's heroics kept West Indies in the game. His unbeaten knock of 43(18)* kept the run rate intact.

In the post-match conference, Powell revealed his thought process during the game, "Had an honest talk with myself after the way I got out in the ODIs. A lot of guys in the team are used to the T10 format. The ball flies here and 130 is gettable. A lot of shots we played, but there's still a period where we have to push it around. Can't always hit good international bowlers for 6 6 6. Have to do the basics well. Important to get wickets with the new ball - that's the only way you'll stop a strong SA lineup."

The Proteas set a target of 132 in front of the visitors, which seemed to be enough considering the overall conditions and the number of overs. But South African skipper Aiden Markram said that they knew a big score would be required to stop an explosive West Indies team because it is difficult to defend at Centurion.

In the post-match conference, he said, "It was close. These small games are always going to go to the wire. Probably let ourselves down early on. At a venue like this, the ball flies. Knew we would need a big score. It's difficult to defend here. Plenty of positives we can take. A lot of the bowlers did nicely today. Tomorrow is a fresh day, a new start. It's T20 cricket, it's meant to be entertaining."

South Africa will face West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

