Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-capped male international after featuring in Portugal's last UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Liechtenstein. To make it more special, Ronaldo scored a fantastic goal from a freekick and netted another one from the penalty spot. As a result, Portugal registered a 4-0 victory and kicked off their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers campaign on a positive note. Roberto Martinez's side will now face Luxembourg in their next match on Monday, March 27. The game has a starting time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring in this game.

After winning their first match against Liechtenstein by a huge margin, Portugal are currently at the top of Group J with 3 points from 1 match. Their opponents Luxembourg meanwhile are in third place with 1 point from 1 match. Luxembourg played out a goalless draw against Slovakia in their first match. With home advantage on their side, they will be hoping to snatch points from Portugal too.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Luxembourg vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Fixture?

During their last game against Luxembourg, Cristiano Ronaldo proved once again that he is still at an elite level in international football. Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Luxembourg. Hence it is expected that the Al-Nassr forward will be starting for Portugal. Roberto Martinez will be hoping that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner plays at his best level.

A win in this match will help Portugal to retain their spot at the top of the table. Although Luxembourg is a much stronger opponent than Liechtenstein, Roberto Martinez's side have enough quality to defeat them comprehensively.

