Hambantota [Sri Lanka], December 20 (ANI): Galle Gladiators beat Jaffna Kings by 64 runs in qualifier 2 on Sunday to book a place in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) final.

After posting a total of 188/5, the Galle Gladiators bowled out the Jaffna Kings for 124 in 16.5 overs. The Jaffna Kings will take on Dambulla Giants in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final on Tuesday.

The Kings couldn't find the momentum during their chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the bowlers for the Gladiators with figures of 5/13. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the only highlight in the Jaffna Kings' batting card with an innings of 59 runs from 37 balls, laced with 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Earlier, opening batters Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka set the platform for the Galle Gladiators with an opening partnership of 121 runs in 13.2 overs.

Mendis played an innings of 85 runs from 53 balls, laced with 7 boundaries and 4 sixes, while Gunathilaka scored 55 runs from 42 balls. He struck 6 boundaries and 1 six in his innings.

Captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a quick-fire innings of 25 runs from 15 balls in the latter part of the innings and helped the Gladiators put up an imposing total on the board. (ANI)

