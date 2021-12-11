Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 11 (ANI): Skipper Thisara Perera played a brilliant innings of 57 runs from 23 balls as Jaffna Kings defeated Colombo Stars by 93 runs in the ninth fixture of the Lanka Premier League 2021 at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The Jaffna Kings posted a huge total of 207/6 in 18 overs in the rain-curtailed match before they bowled out Colombo Stars for 114 in 15.5 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and Wahab Riaz were the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/25 and 4/26 respectively.

Perera struck 5 sixes and 3 boundaries in his innings after Shoaib Malik set the platform with compelling innings of 44 runs from 24 balls, laced with 2 sixes and 4 boundaries.

Malik strung a partnership of 60 runs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore who smashed 40 off 21, and a 44-run partnership with Ashen Bandara, who made 42 off 30.

The comprehensive win took Jaffna Kings to the top of the points table with 6 points from 4 matches. (ANI)

