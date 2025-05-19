Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Openers Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) hit fifties as Lucknow Super Giants set a 206-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash here on Monday.

Marsh and Markram were in top form to put on 115 runs inside the first half but LSG lost their momentum in the second during which Eshan Malinga bowled an impressive spell of 4-0-28-0.

While LSG skipper Rishabh Pant (7) endured yet another poor outing, Nicholas Pooran (45) did well to help his side post 205/7.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 205 for 7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 65, Aiden Markram 61; Eshan Malinga 2/28) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

