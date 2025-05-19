Liverpool are the champions of the Premier League 2024-25. Since the inception of the competition, they have won the league only twice and this is the second time they did it after the 2019-20 season. Arne Slot, after coming in as the replacement of Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool delivered in the first season only as Liverpool dominated their way through to the Premier League 2024-25 title. They have only two games remaining in the league and the Reds will want to end what has been a memorable campaign for them in a high. They will also look to give their bench players some game time. With some departures happening, Slot will have in mind the need to prepare options for next season. Jamie Vardy Bows Out With 200th Goal in Final Game for Leicester City, Says ‘Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart’.

Brighton, on the other hand, didn't have a great season and they are eyeing the eight position in the Premier League 2024-25 league table in pursuit of a qualification to the UEFA Conference League 2025-26. They won their last match against Wolves and now have 55 points from 37 games. A win or a draw here will help the surpass Brentford and take one step towards European qualification. Even though Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City in the FA Cup final, eighth will still suffice for the third-tier European competition if Chelsea win this year's edition but also finish sixth or seventh in the Premier League table, giving Brighton, Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham hope yet.

Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 Predicted Lineups

Although Arne Slot didn't reveal much. Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to start considering he has only two matches remaining before to moves to Real Madrid. Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah will be in the mix too although they will at best, come on as sub. it can be assumed that Joe Gomez is not yet ready to return from his hamstring problem, while Tyler Morton remains sidelined too.

As far as Brighton are concerned, Fabian Hurzeler has good news for him as Joao Pedro is back from suspension, while Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman have recovered from injuries. However, Georginio Rutter may only be an option for Brighton's last game of the season, while ex-Liverpool lynchpin James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu and Solly March are still recuperating from their issues. When is Ballon d'Or 2025? Know Date and Venue of 69th France Football Awards.

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Starting Line-Up: Bart Verbruggen, Mats Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, Jan Pauk van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Yankuba Minteh, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck.

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-Up: Alisson, Connor Bradley, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac-Allister, Mohammad Salah, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).