Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, SAI-Academy and Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur registered wins on the opening day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 here on Friday.

In the tournament opener, the hosts Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a massive 17-0 win against HIM Academy in their Pool B match. Kanak Pal (3', 44', 55', 58') starred with four goals, while Samiksha Yadav (42', 45', 54') registered a fine hat-trick for the winning team.

Palak Gupta (18', 57') and Khaidem Shileima Chanu (31', 48') each netted twice, while Jainab Hasan (5'), Rubi Rathore (10'), Krishna Sharma (20'), Tanvi (30'), Sneha Patel (46') and captain Huda Khan (59') contributed also contributed a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

In Pool A, SAI-Academy registered a 5-0 win against HAR Hockey Academy. Captain Tanuja Toppo (10', 23', 39', 48') scored four goals, while Mahima Ravat (35') scored a goal for SAI-Academy.

In Pool C, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur earned a clinical 3-1 win against Anantapur Sports Academy. Mafi (22', 32') bagged a brace, Anjli Ekka (53') scored for Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur. Vaishnavi Mandala (21') scored the only goal for Anantapur Sports Academy.

Both the Pool E matches didn't happen as SGPC Hockey Academy and Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy forfeited their games thereby handing default 5-0 wins for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and Salute Hockey Academy.

The second Pool C match of the day also didn't happen as Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited their game resulting in default 5-0 win for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. (ANI)

