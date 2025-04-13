Jhansi, Apr 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh and Punjab won their semi-final matches against Manipur and Uttar Pradesh respectively, to set up a title clash in the National Hockey Championship here on Sunday.

In the first semi-final match, Madhya Pradesh defeated Manipur 5-3 to seal their spot in the final.

Captain Yousuf Affan (5', 34') and Ali Ahmad (7', 15') scored a brace each for Madhya Pradesh, while Mohammad Zaid Khan (49') also contributed with a goal.

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (47'), skipper Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (50') and Laishram Dipu Singh (53') scored for Manipur.

In the other semi-final, Punjab emerged victorious over Uttar Pradesh with a scoreline of 4-3 in a closely contested game.

Jasjit Singh Kular (14', 40') registered a brace for Punjab while Harjeet Singh (22') and Jugraj Singh (45') struck one each.

For Uttar Pradesh, Sharda Nand Tiwari (41', 43') added two goals to his tally and Pawan Rajbhar also recorded a goal to his name.

