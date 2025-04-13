Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians meet in what promises to be an exciting clash in IPL 2025. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the IPL so far. Delhi Capitals are flying high at the moment, not just in terms of their spot on the IPL 2025 points table, but also in terms of performance and momentum. Under Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals outfit has won all four of their matches so far and will eye a fifth-straight win. With the form they have shown so far, one would not be wrong in backing them to maintain that winning run but they are up against a side packed with superstars. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch DC vs MI Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Mumbai Indians, much like the previous few seasons, have had a forgettable start to their IPL 2025 campaign. The five-time IPL champions have managed just one win in five matches and are languishing in the ninth spot on the IPL 2025 points table. Hardik Pandya and his team are in desperate need of victories and will hope that the Arun Jaitley Stadium is where their fortunes take a turn for the good in IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians, like their Delhi Capitals' counterparts, have some power-packed names in their ranks and will look to fire in unison as they gun for a victory. DC vs MI IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma