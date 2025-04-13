Playing in their symbolic green jersey, Royal Challengers Bengaluru comfortably beat Rajasthan Royals by a massive nine wickets to get back to winning ways, win yet another away fixture, and climb up the points table. The RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match was the 28th game of the Indian Premier League Season 18, and the sixth game for both franchisees this season. RCB are now high up in the points table, in the third spot, with a +0.672 NRR. RR are at the second spot with -0.838 NRR. Why Are Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wearing Green Jersey in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Playing at their home, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals were made to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the visitors won the toss. It was RR's star youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal's individual brilliance that helped the inaugural edition champions to post a defendable total. He was however backed by Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, who played some sensible knocks in the middle order. RR managed to post a total of 173 runs for the loss of four wickets in the first innings of the afternoon match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a beautiful 75 off just 47 balls. Riyan Parag hit a quick 30 off 22, while Dhruv Jurel was not out, scoring 35 off 23 balls. Captain Sanju Samson was dull, managing only 15 runs, while Shimron Hetmyer scored only nine runs. Nitish Rana was not out for four off the only ball he played. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya, all picked a wicket each.

Happy to chase an achievable target, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were off to a superb start when they came to bat. Opener Phil Salt scored a fierce 65 runs off only 33 balls. The legend Virat Kohli anchored the innings well, hitting a calm 62 runs off just 45 balls. While the impact player Devdutt Padikkal came in after 8.4 overs as Phil Salt's wicket fell, hit a quick 40 runs off just 28 balls, not out, and finished the proceedings in just overs with Kohli. Kumar Kartikeya, the impact player of Rajasthan Royals in the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match was the lone wicket-taker of his team. Except for him, all bowlers from the RR camp had an economy of above nine in the match.

