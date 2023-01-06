Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 6 (ANI): The third-day matches of the La Tim Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy 2023 were hosted at Amateur Riders Club. A total of two games were played on Thursday, the first game was between RD Polo and Sternhagen Polo and the second one was between Mayfair Polo and Dynamix Achievers.

There are five teams participating in the tournament and each team will play against two of the other four teams as per the draws. Each win will be awarded two points and the two teams with the highest points will face each other in the finals If there is a tie between 3 or more teams then a penalty shoot will take place to determine the two finalists.

Each team consists of 4 players and their ranking is given as handicapped. The rankings range from -2 to +10 as per their performances and skills. The teams who competed are Dyanamix Achievers, Sternhagen Polo, RD Polo and Mayfair Polo.

In Mayfair Polo, the participants are Anay Shah (-2), Jayvirsinh Gohil (+1), Siddhant Sharma (+4) and Daniel Otamendi (+5). In Dynamix Achievers the participants Mukesh Gurjar (0), Zeeshan Merchant (-2), Chris Mackenzie (+6) and Syed Shamsheer Ali (+4). In Sternhagen Polo the participants are Mahendra Singh (-1), Shyam Mehta (0), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (+3) and Manuel Llorente (+6). In RD Polo Rahul Dwarkadas (0), Mitesh Mehta (0), Gonzolo Yanzon (+3) and Abhimanyu Pathak (+4).

In both games, the umpires were Casper West and Nicolas Scortichini while the referee for the first game was Simran Shergill and Dhruv Pal Godara served as the referee in the second game.

In Match 1 between RD Polo versus Sternhagen Polo. In the first chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored the opening goal of the game to give RD Polo the lead. Mitesh Mehta quickly scored the second goal for RD Polo. In the second half of the chukker, Manuel Llorente scored the first goal for Sternhagen Polo. Just before the end of the chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored once again, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was RD Polo - Sternhagen Polo (3-1).

In the second chukker, Manuel Llorente scored another goal for Sternhagen Polo. In the second half of the chukker, Mitesh Mehta scored another goal for RD Polo to ensure they maintain their lead. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was RD Polo - Sternhagen Polo (4-2).

In the third chukker, Shyam Mehta scored another goal for Sternhagen Polo. RD Polo was soon awarded a penalty which was converted by Abhimanyu Pathak. A penalty was again awarded to Sternhagen Polo which was converted into a goal by Manuel Llorente. Manuel Llorente scored two back-to-back goals to give Sternhagen Polo the lead. Manuel Llorente scored once again from a penalty to make it six for his team. Just before the end of the chukker, Manuel Llorente scored once again, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Sternhagen Polo - Dynamix Achievers (7-5).

In the fourth chukker, Mayfair Polo was once again awarded a penalty which was scored by Manuel Llorente. Abhimanyu Pathak scored once again for RD Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Sternhagen Polo - Dynamix Achievers (8-6).

The final scoreline Sternhagen Polo 8 (Mahendra Singh - 0, Shyam Mehta - 1, Kuldeep Singh Rathore - 0, Manuel Llorente - 7) beat RD Polo 6 (Rahul Dwarkadas - 0, Mitesh Mehta - 2, Gonzolo Yanzon - 0, Abhimanyu Pathak - 4)

In the second match between Mayfair Polo and Dynamix Achievers. In the first chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored the first goal after running from one side to the other of the ground. Anay Shah scored a goal for Mayfair Polo just before the final buzzer, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo - Dynamix Achievers (1-1).

In the second chukker, Siddhant Sharma scored a goal from a penalty to give Mayfair Polo the lead. Daniel Otamendi scored another goal for Mayfair Polo after a tremendous solo effort. Chris Mackenzie scored the second goal for Dynamix Achievers but Mayfair Polo was quick to respond as Daniel Otamendi scored another goal to further increase their lead. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo - Dynamix Achievers (4-2).

In the third chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored another goal from a penalty to level the score. Chris Mackenzie scored for Dynamix Achievers to level the score once again. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers - Mayfair Polo (4-4).

In the fourth chukker, Daniel Otamendi scored once again for Mayfair Polo. Chris Mackenzie scored two quick goals and gave Dynamix Achievers the lead. Just before the end of the game Jayvirsinh Gohil scored a goal for Mayfair Polo to level the scores and took the game into the fifth chukker. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers - Mayfair Polo (6-6).

In the fifth chukker, the winners were decided by the golden goal rule. Both teams battled hard, and Chris Mackenzie scored the winning goal to send Dynamix Achievers into the finals. The finals will be played on 7th of January 2023.

The final scoreline Dynamix Achievers 7 (Mukesh Gurjar - 0, Zeeshan Merchant - 0, Chris Mackenzie - 7, Syed Shamsheer Ali - 0). (ANI)

