Paris Saint Germain take on Chateauroux in the French Cup Round of 64 tie with the minnows looking to cause a massive upset in the competition. PSG come into the contest on the back of a first loss in the domestic season as they were defeated 3-1 by RC Lens. Despite the negativity surrounding the defeat, boss Christophe Galtier will rest majority of his big guns for the game and provide an opportunity to the fringe players to impress. Chateauroux currently plays in the third division of French football and do not look like a match against their famous rival. But the spirit of Cup competitions brings out the best in teams. Chateauroux versus Paris Saint Germain will start at 1:30 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Romain Basque in central midfield for Chateauroux has an important role to play as he is the one that will dictate the tempo of the game for the home side. The 5-3-2 formation is tailor made for counter-attacking with Florian Bianchini and Natanael Ntolla blessed with raw pace. Paul Delecroix in goal should expect a busy day at work and needs his backline to be at their formidable best.

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will be rested for PSG while Neymar and Lionel Messi will also miss out despite being available for the contest. Carlos Soler will be the chief playmaker for the side with Pablo Sarabia and Hugo Ekitike as the two front players. Warren Zaire-Emery will occupy the central midfield role and he will be assisted by Vitinha and Ismael Gharbi. Marquinhos will be present in the backline to add experience to this PSG team.

PSG and Chateauroux have made once in the past with the former claiming a win. The result of this evening game should be on similar lines.

When is Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 match will be played at Stade Gaston-Petit in Chateauroux. The game will be held on January 7, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023? Here’s How Fans Can Witness PSG Heavyweight Compete Against Al Nassr’s Star Attraction.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India cannot watch the Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 match live on TV channels since no one has the broadcast right in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chateauroux vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will not be available online in India for live streaming as well. Although fans can watch the live streaming of the Chateauroux vs PSG match on the DAZN website.

