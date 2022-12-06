Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene is all set to leave the Southern Brave in 2023 after being promoted to the job of global head of performance for the Mumbai Indians and their affiliated teams.

Mumbai's team's owners have acquired new franchises in the inaugural seasons of the ILT20 (MI Emirates) and SA20 (MI Cape Town). Jayawardene was appointed as coach in 2017 and moved roles in September.

As per the ESPNcricinfo, Jayawardene has not formally left the Hundred, but he met digitally with Brave's management last week and explained that he wants to move on due to his expanded obligations with Mumbai. As a result, the Brave is already looking for successors, with Jayawardene anticipated playing a role in the transition.

He led Brave to the Hundred title in the first season, but they suffered in 2022, coming eighth in the eight-team tournament after their bowling assault was ravaged by injuries and unavailability.

Welsh Fire, the only team to finish below Brave in the men's league in 2022, are also looking for a new coach following the departure of Gary Kirsten. David Saker, who recently worked with England's T20I team in Pakistan and Australia, is the early favourite for the position. (ANI)

