Manchester, Apr 17 (AP) Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, manager Ruben Amorim confirmed Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international was injured in Sunday's 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle.

“Joshua is out for the season,” Amorim said. “Let's prepare him for the next one."

Zirkzee joined United from Serie A side Bologna in July but had a slow start to the season before improving his form significantly in 2025. He came off the bench to score in the 2-2 draw against Lyon in last week's first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

“It's tough, especially in this moment,” Amorim said. "I think he's improving in all aspects of the game, so it's hard for any player to stop, but this is football and he has to be ready now to recover.”

Zirkzee joins Lisandro Martinez in missing the rest of the season, but Amad Diallo could yet return from ankle ligament damage sustained in February.

Amorim said Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer remain out for Thursday's return leg against Lyon, as does Jonny Evans despite training with the group on the eve of the game. (AP) AM

