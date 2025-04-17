Despite being the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winners, India's recent performance in Test cricket has been under scrutiny and the poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has made BCCI undergo enquiry over several matters of the tour, including the media 'leaks' that took place during the period. India lost the five-match Test series against Australia 3-1 away from home. Captain Rohit Sharma was going through a run of poor form and had to drop himself from the last Test match at Sydney. It was during that period that dressing room news came out in the open through media and there was suspicion that someone from the coaching staff is leaking the news. ‘IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Will Be a Good Challenge for Us’, Believes Captain Rohit Sharma.

According to a report from Jagran News, Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, fielding coach T Dilip and Physical trainer Soham Desai have been relived from duty following the BCCI enquiry on the performance and the media 'leaks'. Nayar has joined Team India as support staff only eight months back and he along with Gautam Gambhir and Ryan ten Doeschate led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title. While Gambhir retains his position as head coach, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is expected to fill the roll of T Dilip as fielding coach as well. BCCI is unlikely to appoint someone to replace the two as Sitanshu Kotak has already been appointed as the batting coach. Former Team India and KKR physical trainer Adrian le Roux will replace Soham Desai in the support staff. India vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI and T20I Series Schedule Announced; Mirpur, Chattogram To Host Matches.

T Dilip and Soham Desai has been part of the previous team management that was revamped in 2024 after Rahul Dravid signed off as the Team India head coach. Dilip has been working as Team India fielding coach since Rahul Dravid's tenure and according to a recent directive of BCCI, support staff working over three years are likely to be replaced. It has been yet to be confirmed which of the three support staff was involved in the media leaks as complained by a member of the Team management in the review meeting following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025. India will play England in a five-Test match series following the IPL 2025.

