Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], April 17 (ANI): English Premier League champions Manchester City brought Indian fans an immersive experience with the club as the trophy was unveiled by club legend Shaun Wright-Phillips. The trophy event built a stadium-like experience here at St. Regis for fans.

Right from getting a feel of walking down the Etihad tunnel in a uniquely replicated entrance tunnel, an exclusive AR filter to click a picture with your favourite team & players, a unique photo booth created to give the ultimate feeling of being seated in the room, Manchester City legacy wall, to a mini-Etihad pitch where Shaun Wright-Phillips unveiled the trophy.

Commenting on the event, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Club Legend, Manchester City, said, "This was my first visit to India and it has been a really enjoyable one. The support and love Indian City fans have for the club is something I had heard about but to get to experience it first-hand was amazing. I was proud to be part of the authentic City experience created with DreamSetGo in Mumbai and I hope our fans loved it as much as I did."

Monish Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said, "Our primary focus has always been to create tangible experiences for sports fans in India to deepen their connection with their favourite sport. Through our exclusive partnership with Manchester City, we were able to bring the EPL Trophy to India and build a magical experience for fans in Mumbai. We are looking forward to utilising this partnership to deliver more value and experiences for sports fans in the country." (ANI)

