Manchester [UK], June 4 (ANI): Manchester United were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday. Following the defeat, a Manchester United fan was arrested for wearing a vile shirt mocking the Hillsborough victims.

As per Sky Sports, "The fan was pictured in a United away shirt with the number 97 and the words, Not Enough".

Hillsborough disaster, in which football fans were crushed under each other ultimately resulted in 97 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The crushing occurred during a match at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, on April 15, 1989.

As per Sky Sports, The Metropolitan Police proactively worked with officials at Wembley to identify the individual.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of public order offence and taken into custody."

The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance said that the behaviuor of Manchester United fan was unacceptable.

"Anyone who thinks this is acceptable behaviour needs to come and speak to us and the families of the 97. We'll educate them," tweeted the Alliance.

Manchester City won the final 2-1, therefore securing thier seventh FA Cup title.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Manchester City in just 13 seconds. He created history as his goal was registered as the fastest goal in the history of FA Cup competition.

Later, in the 33rd minute, Manchester United were awarded a penalty for a handball conceded by Jack Grealish. Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty kick to level the score at 1-1.

In the second half, Ilkay Gundogan scored his brace and gave Manchester City a 2-1 lead. In the 51st minute, he struck a left-footed volley from a corner.

Manchester City took a total of 11 shots out of which only five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 60 per cent. They completed a total of 517 passes with an accuracy of 87 per cent.

Manchester United took a total of 13 shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 40 per cent. They completed a total of 342 passes with an accuracy of 78 per cent.

Manchester City will be looking to complete their treble as they will be facing Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 11. (ANI)

