Barcelona are all set to hit the road for one final time this season as they are all set to play Celta Vigo in their last match away from home. This has been a memorable season for the Blaugrana's with both positives and negatives. Some summer signings which came under desperate circumstances like Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen have yielded good results sealing them the La Liga 2022-23 title. Now they just want to take positives for the next season, one of them being the late found form of Ansu Fati. They will also keep in mind that they suffered a group stage exit from the UEFA Champions League and played the Europa League, suffering an elimination there too. Two veteran players of the team, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have called it a day on their Barcelona career and will play their last match in the Blaugrana jersey in this game. Celta Vigo, meanwhile, have not won any of their last five league games. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cadiz and will face a very difficult challenge of stopping an in-form Barcelona. Barcelona Women Win UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Title, Comes From Behind To Defeat Wolfsburg in the Final.

Carlos Carvalhal, Celta Vigo manager, will be without the services of Fran Beltran and Agustin Marchesin in this match. For Barcelona, Alejandro Balde, on the other hand, suffered an ankle injury in their last match and won't be available in this game. Ronald Araujo and Pedri have a muscular problem too and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

