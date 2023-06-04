The World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle has been a pretty entertaining one with many memorable performances and results. Two sides—India and Australia have remained the last ones standing in the race for the coveted Test mace as they lock horns in the World Test Championship 2021-23 final, on June 7. As the two sides gear up to take on each other with the ultimate prize in Test cricket on the line, Cricket Australia released a team of the tournament for the 2021-23 cycle. What Happens if IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Ends in Draw? Who Wins the World Test Championship India or Australia?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the major names to miss out. While Kohli had a lean patch in the phase of the WTC, he has picked up form at a crucial time going into the final. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was impressive when India toured England in 2021, was also left out. While Kohli and Rohit were absent, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and also Rishabh Pant made the cut for Cricket Australia’s Team of the Tournament. Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne have been named openers with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Joe Root coming in at numbers three and four. Travis Head, who has been nothing but sensational for Australia, is at five. Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Michael Neser Joins Australia Squad As Replacement.

Jadeja and Pant were next in the XI. While Jadeja would be in action, Pant is recovering from a serious car accident which has put him on the sidelines for an extended period of time. His absence undoubtedly is a big blow for India in the WTC final. Ravichandran Ashwin is Jadeja’s spin partner in this match, with Pat Cummins, James Anderson and Kagiso Rabada forming the three-man pace attack. Cummins has been picked to lead the side.

Cricket Australia's WTC Team of the Tournament

Dimuth Karunaratne, Usman Khawaja, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins (c), Kagiso Rabada and James Anderson

