Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Chintan Shivir of the Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States and Union Territories commenced in Srinagar on Saturday with focused deliberations on strengthening India's sports ecosystem through coordinated action, systemic reforms, policy convergence, and grassroots execution

Addressing the inaugural session, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, set the tone for the deliberations by emphasising that India's sporting ambitions will be realised through execution on the ground.

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"Our 10-year roadmap to becoming a global sporting powerhouse must not remain on paper, it must come alive in every playground, every district, and every young dream," said Mandaviya as quoted by a press release from the sports ministry.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, also attended the Chintan Shivir and applauded the vision of making India a powerhouse of sports.

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The Union Sports Minister called upon states to move from policy adoption to active implementation, stressing that real progress will be measured by outcomes visible across districts, training systems, and grassroots sporting ecosystems.

"Khelo Bharat Mission is not just a statistic, it is a reflection of the energy of our youth and the commitment of the nation," he added.

Mandaviya called for bridging the long-standing disconnect between State Governments and Sports Federations, urging closer alignment to build a strong and unified talent pipeline.

Underscoring the importance of convergence, he highlighted that coordination with the education system is essential for early talent identification and that physical education teachers form the backbone of the grassroots sports ecosystem.

"If even one talented child is left behind due to lack of opportunity, it is not just a personal loss, it is a loss for the entire nation," he added.

He further noted that sports serve as a transformative tool, particularly in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir and other challenging areas, contributing to social harmony and national integration.

Addressing systemic gaps, Minister Mandaviya called for regular certification and upgradation of coaches, scientific training of athletes, and capacity building in sports administration.

Emphasising the importance of a seamless ecosystem, Mandaviya stated, "When infrastructure, talent identification, and trained manpower come together as one unbroken chain, Olympic podiums will follow," highlighting the need to connect grassroots participation with elite performance through a structured pathway.

Mandaviya also launched the YES-PE (Young Engagement in Sports & Physical Education ) programme by Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior, for students between 9-12 standards for promoting sports participation, sportsmanship and leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary (Sports), Hari Ranjan Rao, who welcomed participants and highlighted the significance of the Shivir as a platform for collective reflection and action.

Outlining the importance of the Chintan Shivir, he said, "This gathering is not merely a conference, it is a collective moment of reflection, resolve, and renewed commitment."

The Chintan Shivir saw thematic sessions focusing on medal strategy, policy coordination, clean and safe sport, and talent identification and development.

Over 15 State Sports Ministers, along with eminent sports personalities including Adille Sumariwalla, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand and Gagan Narang, attended the Chintan Shivir and shared their ideas with the stakeholders, reflecting a collective commitment towards strengthening India's sports ecosystem and advancing collaborative policy dialogue.

Sports Ministers from various states appreciated the initiative to build a consensus around an athlete- and player-centric approach. They emphasised that this model can be replicated across different regions of the country to strengthen and develop a robust sporting ecosystem in India.

The deliberations emphasised strengthening infrastructure, enhancing coaching systems, improving Centre-State convergence, ensuring ethical and safe sporting environments, and building a scientific, technology-driven talent pipeline integrated across schools, academies, and elite training centres.

These sessions also underscored the importance of structured pathways and institutional convergence to ensure continuity in athlete development, from identification to high-performance training.

Participants also highlighted the need for consistent monitoring, evaluation, and sharing of best practices across states to ensure that policy intent translates into measurable, on-ground impact.

The deliberations reaffirmed the importance of a unified and coordinated approach involving the Centre, States, and all stakeholders to build a robust, inclusive, and future-ready sporting ecosystem, aligned with India's long-term vision of emerging as a global sporting powerhouse. (ANI)

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