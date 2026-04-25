Home

Sports

Cricket Cricket RR vs SRH Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 With the tournament passing its halfway mark, a victory for the Royals would solidify their third-place standing, while the Sunrisers look to leapfrog their opponents following the return of their regular captain, Pat Cummins.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this evening, Saturday 25 April 2026, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This Match 36 fixture is a pivotal encounter between two teams currently positioned in the top four of the Indian Premier League standings. With the tournament passing its halfway mark, a victory for the Royals would solidify their third-place standing, while the Sunrisers look to leapfrog their opponents following the return of their regular captain, Pat Cummins. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

RR vs SRH Match Schedule and Timing

The match is scheduled to take place in Jaipur, with a significant crowd expected to support the home side.

Fixture: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 36)

Date: Saturday, 25 April 2026

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Toss Time: 7:00 IST (01:30 GMT)

Match Start: 7:30 IST (2:00 GMT)

How to Watch RR vs SRH Live Streaming Online

In India, the official digital rights for the 2026 season are held by JioHotstar (the unified platform following the Disney-Reliance merger). Fans can stream every ball live on the JioHotstar app and website.

For international viewers, the streaming options vary by region:

United Kingdom: Matches are available via the Sky Go app for Sky Sports subscribers.

United States & Canada: Live streaming is provided by Willow TV, available through platforms like Sling TV.

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go will broadcast the match live.

RR vs SRH Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which provides coverage in English, Hindi, and several regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Net Bowler Stretched to Ambulance After Injury in Practice (Watch Video).

RR vs SRH Match Preview

The Rajasthan Royals enter this home fixture with significant momentum, led by captain Riyan Parag. The side has relied heavily on the record-breaking form of young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the consistency of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Defensively, the return of Jofra Archer to full fitness has provided their pace attack with a necessary edge in the death overs.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome back Pat Cummins, who missed the earlier part of the season due to a back injury. Under his leadership, SRH aims to replicate the dominant batting performance they displayed during their 57-run victory over RR earlier this month. The battle between SRH’s aggressive top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, and RR’s spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi is expected to be a decisive factor.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).