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Football Football Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online The league leaders enter the matchday with a nine-point advantage over Real Madrid, but they must navigate the final stretch of the season without teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who was recently ruled out with a long-term injury. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Getafe are in the midst of a sustained push for European qualification.

Barcelona travel to the Coliseum Stadium this evening, Saturday 25 April 2026, to face Getafe in a fixture with significant implications at both ends of the La Liga 2025-26 table. The league leaders enter the matchday with a nine-point advantage over Real Madrid, but they must navigate the final stretch of the season without teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who was recently ruled out with a long-term injury. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Getafe are in the midst of a sustained push for European qualification, making this one of the most anticipated clashes of the weekend. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Getafe vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on April 25.

Venue: Estadio Coliseum, Getafe

Time: 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Getafe vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Getafe vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid.

Getafe vs Barcelona Team News

Hansi Flick faces a major tactical challenge following the news that Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the domestic season. The 18-year-old sustained a severe hamstring strain during the midweek victory over Celta Vigo. His absence leaves a significant creative void, with 24 goals and 18 assists already recorded this term.

Barcelona are also expected to be without Raphinha, while Eric García serves a one-match suspension. This may force Flick to hand a start to Swedish prospect Roony Bardghji or rely on the experience of Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford. Despite these setbacks, the Blaugrana remain favourites as they look to secure their ninth consecutive league victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).