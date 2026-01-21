Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): When Udita lifted the Women's Hero Hockey India League 2025-26 trophy with SG Pipers recently, the celebrations extended far beyond her team's dressing room. Over in the men's competition, Ranchi Royals forward and her husband, Mandeep Singh, was watching closely -- proud, motivated, and quietly setting his own sights on the same prize.

While Udita has already etched her name into this season's history books, Mandeep believes her success has added fresh motivation rather than pressure.

"I told her even before the final that her team would win," Mandeep said as quoted by a Hockey India press release. "But when I actually saw her lift that trophy, it hit me differently. I felt an overwhelming sense of pride and happiness for her. We both live for this sport and play in the Hero Hockey India League, so to see her reach the top like that was very emotional and incredibly special for me," he added.

Mandeep said that sometimes, he jokes with Udita about how she puts him under pressure, "but the good kind which motivates him".

"I still have my chance, and I want to make the most of it. Our team is doing well, we have won back-to-back matches and pushing for the top positions," he added.

Currently, his team, Ranchi Royals, is in second spot, with three wins, a win via penalty shootout and two losses, giving them 11 points, five fewer than table-toppers Kalinga Lancers.

Asked if his wife's triumph has directly fuelled his hunger for silverware, Mandeep was unequivocal. "Of course it has. I want to win the trophy too."

The couple, who tied the nuptial knot last year, have already spoken about what a rare double celebration could look like. "If both of us win, we will celebrate properly," Mandeep said. "The start of 2026 would be very lucky for our family. We promised each other before the league that we would give everything to this season, and she has already kept her word," he added.

For Mandeep, Udita's achievement is never far from his thoughts when he steps onto the pitch. "Every time I go out to play, I think about her medal," he admitted. "It pushes me to score, to win matches, to perform better. I want her to feel the same pride in me that I feel in her," he added.

Away from the cameras and crowds, the Singh household runs on a simple routine -- hockey, fitness and more hockey. "We do not really switch off from the sport at home," Mandeep laughed. "We train together, go to the gym in the morning, and practise in the evening as we have a good turf near our house. Hockey is part of our daily life," he added.

As the men's league approaches the knockout stage, Udita has also become a sounding board for handling pressure.

"We speak every day about matches," he said. "She tells me what I did well, what I need to improve, and how to stay calm. She keeps reminding me that my team is playing good hockey and that I can win too. That belief from her means a lot," he added.

Mandeep described his wife's biggest strength in simple terms: "Her mindset. She is very strong mentally."

As the Men's HIL 2025-26 moves towards its climax, Mandeep's pursuit of the coveted trophy is now intertwined with a shared dream -- one already half fulfilled in his household. And if he does succeed, it will not just be another medal, instead, it will be a celebration of partnership, persistence, and a season where Indian hockey's power couple dared to win together. (ANI)

