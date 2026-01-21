Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

In the fast-paced world of social media, the line between "devotion" and "defamation" is becoming increasingly blurred. Indian cricketer Rinku Singh recently found himself on the wrong side of this line, facing a police complaint for participating in a viral AI trend.

What was likely intended as a modern expression of faith, implying that God is driving his life, has spiralled into a controversy involving the Karni Sena, police inquiries, and a fresh debate on the legality of religious memes in India. Recently, Prithvi Shaw confirmed his relationship with Akriti Agarwal, sharing a similar reel, with an AI meme video of Gods.

The 'God in Car' AI Viral Video: That Landed Rinku Singh in Legal Territory

The controversy erupted after Rinku Singh posted a video on his social media handle participating in the "God in Car" trend. Read: Karni Sena Files Police Complaint Against Rinku Singh Over AI-Generated Hindu Deity Video.

Police Complaint Filed By Karni Sena Against Rinku Singh Over AI Video Of Hindu Deities

The Content: The AI-generated video depicted revered Hindu deities (including Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha) sitting in a luxury SUV (specifically a Mahindra Thar).

The AI-generated video depicted revered Hindu deities (including Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha) sitting in a luxury SUV (specifically a Mahindra Thar). The Vibe: The deities were portrayed in a hyper-modern aesthetic—wearing sunglasses and appearing to "vibe" to Western music while driving on a highway. The video was interspersed with clips of Singh hitting sixes, captioned with his signature phrase, "God's Plan."

The deities were portrayed in a hyper-modern aesthetic—wearing sunglasses and appearing to "vibe" to Western music while driving on a highway. The video was interspersed with clips of Singh hitting sixes, captioned with his signature phrase, "God's Plan." The Backlash: The Karni Sena, a right-wing organization known for its strict stance on cultural preservation, filed a police complaint in Aligarh. They alleged that the video insulted "Sanatan Dharma" by stripping the deities of their divine dignity and reducing them to pop-culture caricatures. They specifically objected to the "westernized" portrayal (sunglasses, casual driving) as a mockery of the gods' sanctity.

Why was the complaint against Rinku Singh filed by Karni Sena?

The 'God in Car' AI Trend: "Cool Bhakti" or Digital Blasphemy?

To understand the legal risk, one must understand the technology. The video Rinku Singh shared is part of a massive wave of Generative AI content sweeping Instagram and YouTube, known as the "Bhagwan ji in car" or "Gods in Thar" trend.

How it works: Creators use Generative AI tools (like Midjourney or Bing Image Creator) to generate images of religious figures sitting in modern vehicles. These images are then animated using AI video tools to create realistic, loopable clips, often paired with trending audio tracks like the viral "Just a Boy" song.

Creators use Generative AI tools (like Midjourney or Bing Image Creator) to generate images of religious figures sitting in modern vehicles. These images are then animated using AI video tools to create realistic, loopable clips, often paired with trending audio tracks like the viral "Just a Boy" song. Intent: For most users, the trend is meant to be devotional yet modern—implying that God is "with them" on their journey or driving their life. However, the interpretation of art is subjective, and what one person sees as "cool/modern bhakti," another sees as "mockery."

For Gen Z, this is "Cool Bhakti", making divinity feel present and relatable. But for traditionalists, this is blasphemy. The argument is that while art has always interpreted the divine, removing traditional iconography (ornaments, mudras) and replacing them with consumerist symbols (SUVs, sunglasses), it trivialises the faith.

The Legal Reality: Is It Legal to Share "God Memes"?

The short answer is: It is highly risky. The Rinku Singh case is a prime example of why. While there is no specific law titled "No Memes on God," India’s penal code is stringent regarding religious sentiments. Here is why posting such content can land you in legal trouble:

Section 295A (IPC) / BNS Equivalent: The primary weapon in these cases is Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (and its equivalent in the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

The primary weapon in these cases is Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (and its equivalent in the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The Offence: It penalises "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs."

It penalises "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs." The Consequence: This is a cognizable and non-bailable offence. This means the police can register an FIR and investigate without a court order, and getting bail immediately upon arrest is not a right.

This is a cognizable and non-bailable offence. This means the police can register an FIR and investigate without a court order, and getting bail immediately upon arrest is not a right. The "Intent" vs. "Impact" Trap: Many users argue, "My intent was respectful!" However, in the Indian legal context, intent is often inferred from the impact. If a large group of people (like the Karni Sena) claims their sentiments are outraged, the police are obligated to investigate. Even if you are eventually acquitted, the process itself, police visits, court dates, and public apologies, becomes the punishment.

Many users argue, "My intent was respectful!" However, in the Indian legal context, intent is often inferred from the impact. If a large group of people (like the Karni Sena) claims their sentiments are outraged, the police are obligated to investigate. Even if you are eventually acquitted, the process itself, police visits, court dates, and public apologies, becomes the punishment. The "Modernization" Risk: Indian courts and police complaints have historically targeted depictions of deities that deviate from scripture.

Indian courts and police complaints have historically targeted depictions of deities that deviate from scripture. Past Examples: The backlash against the film Adipurush for its "modernised" dialogue and visuals of Lord Hanuman serves as a recent precedent. If a multimillion-dollar film can face legal heat for "modernising" gods, an Instagram Story stands little chance of immunity.

Think Before You Post 'God Memes'

The Rinku Singh case serves as a stark warning to content creators and social media users. Legally, you are responsible for what you share, even if you didn't create it, and culturally, what looks like a "cool tribute" to you might look like "mockery" to someone else.

In the current scenario, where AI tools make it easy to remix cultural symbols, the safest legal advice is simple: Keep your deities in the temple and your memes secular. As Rinku Singh learned, mixing the two can lead to a match where the umpire is the police and taking DRS (legal help) is frustrating. Hence, the cricketer promptly deleted the post.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).