Indian international cricketer Ishan Kishan has officially launched his own personal management agency to handle his commercial deals and brand portfolio. The move marks a significant shift in the 26-year-old’s professional career as he looks to take direct control of his image rights and marketing ventures amidst a high-profile return to the national team. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Other India T20 Squad Members Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 in Nagpur (Watch Video).

The new agency will be responsible for managing Kishan’s existing endorsements, which include major brands like Skechers and CEAT, while identifying new strategic partnerships in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Kishan’s decision to establish a personal management structure follows a period of transition both on and off the pitch. For several years, the explosive left-hander was represented by RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG-Reliance), an agency that manages some of India’s biggest sporting stars, including Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

By moving to a personal agency model, Kishan joins a growing trend of top-tier athletes seeking "boutique" management. This structure allows for more bespoke brand building and a higher degree of personal involvement in creative campaigns and business investments. Ishan Kishan Slams Second-Fastest List-A Hundred By Indian Batter, Achieves Feat During Jharkhand vs Karnataka VHT 2025-26 Match.

Despite a period away from the national side in 2024, Kishan’s commercial value has remained high. His agency will now oversee a diverse range of partnerships.

Team Ishan Kishan

The launch of the agency coincides with a successful resurgence for the Jharkhand-born player. After being excluded from the BCCI central contract list in early 2024, Kishan worked his way back through consistent domestic performances, including a standout campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

As of January 2026, Kishan has regained his spot in India’s T20I squad and is currently featuring in the series against New Zealand. His return to the national fold, combined with a Grade C central contract for the 2025-26 season, has significantly boosted his marketability ahead of the World Cup in February.

