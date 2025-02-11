Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 10 (ANI): New Zealand's former white-ball maestro Martin Guptill recalled his days of opening the batting alongside current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma following his stunning unbeaten 160* off just 49 balls in the Legend 90 League on Monday.

Guptill, who single-handedly demolished Big Boys Unikari with his brutal hitting, in a quick-fire round gave some candid answers on the field. Interestingly Guptill had played for Mumbai Indians in 2016 IPL and had a chance of batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

Speaking after his electrifying performance, Guptill was asked to name one cricketer he would love to open the batting with, the former New Zealand batter replied as quoted from a press release by the Legend 90 League, "I've opened with him before, I enjoy batting with Rohit Sharma."

Guptill also revealed his eagerness to face Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and said, "I would want to face Hardik Pandya. We have had some amazing battles over the years."

Guptill's record-breaking knock for the Chhattisgarh Warriors, which included 16 towering sixes and 12 boundaries, was more than the entire Big Boys Unikari team's total of 151 runs. His whirlwind innings powered the Warriors to a commanding 89-run victory, making it the first 200+ total in the tournament.

Guptill's century came in just 34 balls, the fastest of the competition, and he continued his onslaught to remain unbeaten, setting multiple records along the way.

Much like Guptill, Rohit Sharma is a modern-day great in white-ball cricket. Both batters have redefined opening in limited-overs formats, known for their ability to take down any bowling attack with clean and effortless six-hitting. Guptill and Rohit are also part of the elite club of batters to have scored a double century in ODI cricket.

While Guptill was clearing the ropes with ease in the Legend 90 League, Rohit Sharma scripted his own return to form with a magnificent century against England on Sunday. (ANI)

