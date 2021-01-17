London [UK], January 17 (ANI): Praising the performance of Mason Mount against Fulham, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes that the 22-year-old is better than he was at the same age.

Mount had scored an important goal as Chelsea triumphed over Fulham 1-0 on Saturday (local time) to move to the seventh spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings.

With this result, Chelsea recorded their first victory since December 21.

"I thought Mason's all-round performance was fantastic. He has been very very good for us last year and this year. He is a big example when I mention youth. Mason just turned 22 last week and when I came to Chelsea at 22, I wasn't blowing the world away in my first year. I was finding my feet," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"Mason has so many games under his belt and we have a lot of players in a similar age bracket like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz with Callum Hudson-Odoi younger. There's also Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner, they are all young. To go back to Mason, his effort, attitude and quality of play was outstanding," he added.

Chelsea currently has 29 points from 18 matches and the side is just one point behind sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues will next take on Leicester City in the Premier League on January 19. (ANI)

