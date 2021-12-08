Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): With the success of the last three editions in the UAE, Matrix Fight Night is set to return to India, with the main fight night of MFN 7 set to take place at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on December 10.

As the seventh edition of India's biggest Mixed Martial Arts competition, Matrix Fight Night draws nearer, the anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high.

In the main event of the night, Afghanistan's Abdul Azim Badakhshi will square off against Brazil's Marcelo Guarilha in the Featherweight bout.

"When I step in the cage, I enter to win. I respect my opponent, but I do not play to lose," said Abdul Azim Badakhshi in a statement.

A confident Marcelo added, "I am here to prove myself. MFN has given me the opportunity to showcase what I can do, and I will not leave my fans disappointed."

The co-main event on Fight Night will see the decider being played out between Dhruv Chaudhary and Sumeet Khade in the Lightweight division. The two fighters have squared off twice before with both winning one each via judges' decision.

"We are excited to bring the MMA action back in India after successful tours in the UAE. Fans are in for a treat with some of the best available talents on the card this time around!" said Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Main Card fights:

Srikant Sekhar vs Zahoor Shah - Lightweight; Angad Bisht vs Chungreng Koren - Bantamweight; Abishek Negi vs Shyam Anand - Featherweight; Sahil Rana vs Clinton D' Cruzz - Bantamweight; Jojo Rajkumari vs Ishika Thithe - Strawweight.

Under Card fights:

Arshiyan Memon vs Bishwamitra Mayanglambam - Flyweight; Bon Jovi vs Gajendra Rawat - Bantamweight; Karan Singh vs Mandeep Prajapati - Featherweight

MFN 7 will take place on December 10 at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, India. (ANI)

