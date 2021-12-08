The year 2021 is going to end soon, but before we say goodbye to it, Google today released its year in search results for 2021. The annual year search report includes movies, news events, recipes, personalities, and a lot more. With COVID-19 being around the entire year, internet has been a massive source for everyone. Talking in specific about the most searched personalities in 2021 in India, it is - Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, Elon Musk who have made it to the top five. Google Year In Search: Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Radhe – Here Are The Top 5 Movies Searched In 2021 In India!

FYI, Neeraj Chopra grabbed limelight by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in men's javelin throw. Next, we have Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on spot two for getting arrested in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship wherein he was released from Mumbai jail after almost 22 days. Third, it's Shehnaaz Gill who was the talk town due to her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla's demise and her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Then we have Raj Kundra who also made headlines for getting arrested in connection with a porn film racket. Last on the list, we have Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Google Year In Search 2021: PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and Sushil Kumar Among Most Searched Personalities in India.

The other personalities who are part of the top ten search results include Vicky Kaushal, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Sushil Kumar, and Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal. So, these are the people who made noise in the year 2021. Stay tuned!

