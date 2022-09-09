Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): The legendary Australia batter Matthew Hayden has been named as Pakistan's team mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the second time, having previously guided them in the 2021 edition.

The decision was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board following Hayden's involvement with the team in last year's tournament in which Pakistan reached the semi-final stage.

Also Read | US Open 2022: World No 1 Iga Swiatek to Take on Tunisian Star Ons Jabeur in Women’s Singles Final.

The decision is a continuation of Hayden's involvement with the national men's side after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.

Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022: ‘Thank you for all the love and support’ - Virat Kohli Thanks Fans After ending Century Drought.

Hayden reflected on his reappointment and is confident of Pakistan's chances following their recent impressive performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in which they have qualified for the final.

"I am with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and can't wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion," Hayden said in an official statement released by PCB.

"I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday's win over India was brilliant. I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year," he added.

"I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can't wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room," said Hayden.

"I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge about Australia's conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

"I would like to offer my gratitude to Bank AlFalah who have once again partnered with us on this appointment and hope they will remain connected with the PCB," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)