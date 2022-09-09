Swiatek and Jabeur have shared the honours in the four matches they have played against each other and are 1-1 on hard courts. In their only meeting this season, Swiatek easily defeated the Tunisian in the Rome final on clay. "(Jabeur) has a different game style than most of the players," Swiatek said. "She has a great touch. All these things mixed up, yeah, she's just a tough opponent. "I feel like Aryna served pretty well today, better than on our other matches," Swiatek said. "(Losing the first two games of the third set) kind of helped me to get back on ground and realise I still have a lot of expectations even though the second set was pretty dominant.
"I just went all in, you know. This time it actually gave me a lot, and the balls that I played went in. I'm pretty happy because I feel like we were both kind of sometimes risking, because the pace was really, really high," added Swiatek. This was Sabalenka's third narrow loss in a Grand Slam semifinal. The Belarusian fell in the last-four stage at 2021 Wimbledon and the 2021 US Open. Jabeur got the better of Garcia in just 66 minutes, producing eight aces and 21 winners. "So important," Jabeur said. "She (Garcia) comes in the court and puts a lot of pressure on my second serves. I'm really glad she didn't break me in the end -- would have been really tough to go to 5-4." Jabeur has reached the last-four in her past two Grand Slam appearances after having never reached this stage in her first 20 majors. "After Wimbledon, a lot of pressure on me," Jabeur said. "I'm really, really relieved that I backed up my result. I'm very glad I made it to the finals here."
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).