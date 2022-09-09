"Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Until next time," Kohli said on Koo app. Kohli's century didn't stop cricketers and former players from showering praises on him. Former India opener Robin Uthappa lauded Kohli for ending a century drought and entertaining his fans with beautiful strokeplay.
"I'd say the gorilla is off the back. What a knock and what an apt celebration after he broke the 100 drought!! Well done @virat.kohli Amazing stuff," Uthappa said on the Koo app. With this century, Kohli equalled the record of scoring the second most international tons with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most centuries (100) in international cricket.
Kohli also completed 3500 runs in men's T20I and became the second player to achieve the feat after India skipper Rohit Sharma. Kohli smashed 122 not out which is the highest score by an Indian player in T20I cricket. This is also recorded as the highest score in T20Is in UAE. India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to end their campaign on a high. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup and will face off against each other on Sunday in the summit clash. The two teams will also play on Friday, a dead rubber, in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.
