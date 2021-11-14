France [Paris], November 14 (ANI): Defending champions France on Saturday qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Four goals from Kylian Mbappe helped Les Bleus to an 8-0 home rout of Kazakhstan in their Group D WC qualifier. France's victory means they will top Group D no matter what happens in their match in Finland on Tuesday.

PSG star, Mbappe again came big for Didier Deschamps' side as he struck three times to give his side a comfortable lead at half-time in the World Cup qualifying match before adding another in the late stages of the game to round off a fine evening.

Karim Benzema got two of his own, while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann also struck as France confirmed their place in WC 2022 as group winners. (ANI)

